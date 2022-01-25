Man who doesn’t exist wants to defraud Hoosiers

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An alleged nonexistent man was detained Tuesday morning following a fraud investigation, police say. Detectives tell us they were looking into a suspicious man who recently joined an Indiana credit union.

Officials say the man applied for a $20,000 signature loan through the credit union, but something was off. According to police reports, the man gave a fake name and phony ID documents while applying.

Law enforcement officials say they detained the man after he returned to the credit union Tuesday morning. Police revealed the conman to be Kenneth E. Burgess, 58, of Columbus, Ohio.

Burgess is currently charged with: