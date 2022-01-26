Man who tried to meet with a fake minor, sentenced

PADUCAH, Ky (WEHT) – A Greenville man previously required to register as a sex offender in Kentucky was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said that this was followed by a lifetime term of supervised release, for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

According to court documents, Dustin R. Stone, 29, of Greenville, Kentucky traveled to Paducah, Kentucky on December 3, 2018, to meet with a person he thought to be a 13-year-old for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said in November of 2018, after receiving a complaint that Stone was sending sexually explicit text messages to minors, detectives with the Paducah Police Department launched an undercover investigation.

According to a press release sent out by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, from November 21, 2018, through December 3, 2018, Stone sent numerous sexually explicit messages to an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said that Stone expressed his desire to meet the minor for sexual activity. Stone was arrested on December 3, 2018, when he traveled to Paducah to meet with the supposed minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said.

According to a press release sent out by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, during their investigation, detectives learned that Stone was required to register as a sex offender in the state of Kentucky due to a 2014 conviction in Muhlenberg Circuit Court for attempted use of electronic means to induce a minor in a sex offense.

“I am proud of the work our detectives did to remove a child predator from our community,” said Chief of Police Brian Laird. “We look forward to continuing to work with the U.S. Attorney’s office to obtain federal convictions for those who would prey on our children.”