Man who tried to sell free toys arrested on separate misdemeanor charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Randy Hargrove, the man EPD says tried to sell toys they gave away for free earlier this week, has been arrested on charges of failure to appear. This charge is unrelated to the controversy surrounding Hargrove’s attempted effort to sell some toys he got for free through a charity event.

On Wednesday, police officers with the help from Indiana Pacers Sports and Entertainment handed out toys outside the Civic Center. Then on Thursday, Evansville Police Officer Phil Smith posted a message on Facebook calling out Hargrove for trying to resell the toy on social media.

Hargrove is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on $250 cash bond.

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2020)

