Man who was charged with shooting a sheriff’s deputy arrived in court

WAYNE CO., IL (WEHT) – Ray Tate was in court today in regards to the shooting that resulted in Sheriff’s Deputy Riley’s death.

Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was shot multiple times around 5:00 a.m. on December 29. Tate then left and went on to eventually take a hostage. After being held in the Clinton County Jail overnight, Ray Tate’s hearing was held in the Wayne County Courthouse. Tate is connected to some other cases

The next court date will be January 25, where a plea will be made. Right now the bond is set at 5 million dollars.