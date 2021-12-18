Man with an active warrant out of Indiana’s Daviess County found and arrested in Jasper

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – On December 18 the Jasper Police Department was conducting a follow-up into an ongoing investigation when they noticed someone with an active warrant.

While speaking with witnesses for a different case, Eduardo Gonzalez was discovered in the residence and had an active warrant of arrest out of Daviess County, Indiana. The warrant was found to be for failure to appear for a prior Operating While Intoxicated charge.

Gonzalez was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.