ORANGE CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man who had a warrant out of Crawford County.

ISP says on July 6 around 7:54 p.m., Sergeant Mike Allen attempted to stop a motorcycle in French Lick for Distracted Driving. Police say the driver, Ricky Daugherty, of Taswell, refused to stop. ISP says the motorcycle left the roadway, drove through a yard and then Daugherty fled on foot. Police say a foot pursuit ensued and Daugherty was taken into custody without further incident.

ISP says Daugherty was in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, and he had an arrest warrant out of Crawford County. Police say Troopers conducted a Drug Recognition Evaluation and determined he was intoxicated. ISP says Daugherty was given a chemical test at a local hospital and tested positive for Methamphetamines, Amphetamines, Benzodiazepines and THC.

Police say Daugherty was booked into the Orange County Jail on the following charges:

Resisting with a motor vehicle

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

OWI Controlled substance

West Baden Police also assisted at the scene.