BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one deputy dead in Marshall County. According to KSP, a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was shot around 2:10 p.m. and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”

Police say the suspect in the shooting was also transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Kentucky Congressman James Comer tweeted Monday evening about the incident. His tweet read:

“On behalf of #KY1, my condolences are with the family of the Calloway County Sheriff Deputy who tragically lost his life today in Marshall County. We mourn the loss of a brave public servant gone far too soon.”