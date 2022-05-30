MARTIN CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A 49-year-old woman was arrested and charged with a variety of offenses in Martin County earlier last week.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Tangelia Hunt-Browder of Shoals on the morning of Wednesday, March 25. Deputies tell us she was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, two counts of neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, she is being held on a $15,000 bond. We reached out to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and are waiting for more information on what led to her arrest.