Jasper man charged with child molestation

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) A Jasper man has been arrested on child molesting charges following a year and a half long investigation.

Indiana State Police first began investigating allegations of improper sexual contact between an adult male and a female under the age of 14 in October 2020. During the nearly year long investigation, probable cause was developed that Mauricio Bolanos, 20, had sexual relations in early 2020 with a female under the age of 14. Bolanos was over the age of 18 at the time of the interactions.

Mauricio Bolanos has been charged with child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.