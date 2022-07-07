MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State man has been sentenced for being in the U.S. Capitol building during the January 6 attack.

A Federal Judge in Washington has sentenced Jordan Revlett to 14 days of incarceration followed by one year of supervised release and a fine of $500.

He pleaded guilty to Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol grounds earlier this year. All other charges were dismissed.

Court records from the sentencing did not reveal which prison that Revlett would serve his two week sentence in.