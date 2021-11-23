McLean County driver faces up to 20 years for car crash that killed three

MCLEAN CO., Ky (WEHT) A McLean County man is pleading guilty to several charges in a car crash that killed three people last March.

Dylan Howard, 24, has entered a plea for 3 counts of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and trafficking a controlled substance.

According to Kentucky State Police, Howard was driving under the influence on Highway 81 near Calhoun last March. He crossed the center line, sideswiping a dump truck then crashed head-on into another vehicle. Two of Howard’s passengers, Shawna Rodney, 23, and 3-year-old Emberlyn Howard, were killed in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle, Joshua Fox, 35, was also killed.

A $100,000 bond was set in June. If found guilty, he will face 20 years in prison.