McLean County driver faces up to 20 years for car crash that killed three

Crime

by: Nathan Goble

Posted: / Updated:

Dylan Howard

MCLEAN CO., Ky (WEHT) A McLean County man is pleading guilty to several charges in a car crash that killed three people last March.

Dylan Howard, 24, has entered a plea for 3 counts of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and trafficking a controlled substance.

According to Kentucky State Police, Howard was driving under the influence on Highway 81 near Calhoun last March. He crossed the center line, sideswiping a dump truck then crashed head-on into another vehicle. Two of Howard’s passengers, Shawna Rodney, 23, and 3-year-old Emberlyn Howard, were killed in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle, Joshua Fox, 35, was also killed.

A $100,000 bond was set in June. If found guilty, he will face 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories