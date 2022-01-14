McLean County man pleads guilty to charges related to January 6 insurrection

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A Tri-State man pleaded guilty on Friday to charges relating to the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The FBI says it connected Jordan Revlett of McLean County to the riot after Revlett posted pictures of himself at the Capitol building on social media. His sentencing is scheduled for April 22.

Revlett joins Thomas and Lori Vinson of Union County who also pleaded guilty to their involvement in the riot. The Vinisons were sentenced to five years probation and fined $5,000 each.

