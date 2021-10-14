McLean County Sheriff’s Office to receive $41,000 from 2020 traffic stop

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A traffic stop from 2020 has led the McLean County Sheriff’s Department to tens of thousands of dollars in funding their fight against drugs.

In October of 2020, sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a 2007 Maserati on Highwya 138 for speeding. However, according to deputies, when they attempted to pull over the vehicle Adrionna Williams threw several bags of marijuana out of the window. Deputies approaching the vehicle say they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, and a K9 officer was able to confirm the odor.

Deputies searched the vehicle and said they found roughly $41,000 in cash and two guns. The driver, Javea Richardson, claimed he earned the money from performance at a rap concert, and then said it was from selling two semi-trucks, but he did not have a receipt.

Both Richardson and Williams were arrested and all items were taken into custody. Richardson was later indicted on drug trafficking charges. The money and guns were handed over to the McLean County Sheriff’s office. They said they plan to use the money for their drug fund account, which will be used for equipment to continue their fight against drugs.