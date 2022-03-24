BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) – A 55-year-old Bremen man was arrested on March 23 on multiple drug charges. Bobby Lewellen was the subject of an investigation conducted by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Probation and Parole.

According to the news release sent to Eyewitness News from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, a search took place at Lewellen’s residence. Officers located about 60 grams of crystal meth and two bags of marijuana along with other items says a police spokesperson.

Police charged Lewellen with two counts of trafficking controlled substance, first meth over two grams with one being firearm enhanced, trafficking in marijuana under 8 oz. and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon according to the news release.

Lewellen was arrested and transported Muhlenberg County Detention Center. The McLean County’s Sheriff’s Department and the Muhlenberg County Detention Center assisted with the investigation according to the news release.