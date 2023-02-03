MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) was notified by the Muhlenberg County School District on January 30 of an incident that occurred at the Shining Start Daycare Center.

Law enforcement officials say after a thorough investigation with cooperation of the Muhlenberg County School District, a staff member of the daycare was charged with Criminal Abuse 3rd.

MCSD says the allegation of a staff member subjecting a student to unapproved punishment was immediately reported to the sheriff’s department by the Muhlenberg County School District. Deputies say the investigation resulted in Amanda Camp of Greenville being charged with Criminal Abuse 3rd.

MCSD says the investigation is ongoing and we will continue to work with our partners at the Muhlenberg County School District on this case.