HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police (HPD) say they arrested a man for theft identity about 9 p.m. on May 20. Police identified the man as 39 year-old Thomas Cates of Libby, Montana.

HPD say they pulled over Cates at the intersection of Powell and South Green Street for a license plate not being displayed properly on his vehicle. Cates gave officers the name of someone else according to a press release by HPD sent to Eyewitness News.

The release says that officers arrested Cates for theft identity without consent. Officers also charged Cates with improper display of registration plates, failure to maintain insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license according to officials.