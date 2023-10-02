HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Someone else has been arrested in relation to a barricaded subject case from Owensboro.

Officers say detectives with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) continued their investigation into the firearm located during the execution of the search warrant. Police say the detectives’ investigation determined that a family member identified as Troy Gunter, 54, of Owensboro, purchased the firearm at the gun show after passing the background check.

OPD says while conducting negotiations on September 25, Gunter told officers that he was not aware of Givens possessing any firearms; the investigation revealed that Gunter purchased the firearm for Givens. Police say it was also determined that Gunter was aware that Givens had been denied access to purchase the firearm due to his background check.

OPD says detectives consulted with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and an arrest warrant was obtained for Gunter. Gunter was arrested on his warrant by the Owensboro Police Department and transported to the Daviess County Detention Center on the charge of Fraudulent Firearm Transaction.