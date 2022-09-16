POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have been released in connection with the death of a Mt. Vernon infant, including the details of a 911 call.

According to the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, on September 8, around 12:15 p.m., law enforcement officials were contacted to go to an address in the 400 block of E. 5th Street in reference to a report of a deceased infant. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office later identified the child as nine-month-old Naiarii Kaczmarek. Authorities were told Naiarii Kaczmarek was not at the scene and had been taken to an Evansville hospital, where she later died.

Officials with the Indiana State Police (ISP) say they learned through the 911 call to Posey County Dispatch that Naiarii Kaczmarek’s father, Devin Morrison, stated he had fallen with the infant and was audible in the 911 call at 7:49 a.m. An official with ISP says at one point in the 911 call, Morrison can be heard stating, “I fell with my daughter in my hands, and I hit her walker.”

Officials say Devin Morrison told a detective he was carrying Naiarii Kaczmarek toward a portable crib located in the master bedroom of the residence. Morrison reportedly said he slipped on a liquid substance on the floor and fell into the portable crib and dropped Naiarii Kaczmarek on the floor. Morrison stated that he attempted CPR and a relative called 911.

Officials say they got information from medical personnel that Naiarii Kaczmarek had healing rib fractures that it did not occur on this day. Reports say the head trauma was also inconsistent with a fall as described by Morrison and was reported by medical staff as suspect for abuse.

Reports say in addition, Dr. Cortney Demetris of Riley Children’s Hospital reviewed the circumstances surrounding Naiarii Kaczmarek’s death and stated that the healing rib fractures occurred “about 2 weeks or more prior” and that Naiarii Kaczmarek “had multiple skull fractures of what ended up being fatal head injury including intracranial bleeding.”

Authorities say Morrison told them the healing rib fractures could have been caused by another child in the home throwing a toy at Naiarii Kaczmarek but he did not notice any bruising or any abnormal behavior from Naiarii Kaczmarek. Authorities say as for Naiarii Kaczmarek’s mother, Rubi Kaczmarek, she said she was at work and not present when the injuries occurred to her daughter, although she mentioned that Morrison had been more irritated in the last week or two, but she did not think he would intentionally harm her daughter. Authorities say later on, on September 12, they contacted Belinda Nichols-Cox, the maternal grandmother of Naiarii Kaczmarek, who said Morrison was not allowed to be around the other children in the home.

Police say on September 15 around 12:19 p.m., Devin Morrison, 26, of Mt. Vernon, was arrested at his residence without incident and taken to the Posey County Jail where he is currently being held without bond. Morrison was charged with Neglect of a Dependent Causing Death.