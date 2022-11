HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – We’ve received more information on the shooting reported to have happened at the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue.

Police tell us the victim claimed to be shot when on Maple Street. Officers say the victim was shot twice, but they are expected to be ok. Officials say still no arrests have been made.

Last night, police at the scene said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. We’re told police are still investigating what happened.