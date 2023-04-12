HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Morganfield man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 months in federal prison for threatening to commit a mass shooting.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 20, 2022, Dennis R. Rigdon, 54, of Morganfield, sent a text message to another person that stated, “Mass shooting at Jim David’s or zebryy up to you.”

Officials say in addition to the 15-month prison sentence, Rigdon was sentenced to a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.