Motorcycle gets stuck in doorway as thieves target Tennessee Harley Davidson dealer

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a group of thieves broke into a Harley Davidson dealer in Clarksville.

It happened at the Appleton Harley-Davidson dealer around 3 a.m. Friday and the thieves had a little trouble stealing as many bikes as they wanted to.

The criminals rammed one of the bikes repeatedly into a front door in order to break it. Three of the thieves made it out on motorcycles, but one bike got stuck in the door and another was trapped behind it.

The two thieves were seen on video running from the scene. In total, the burglars got away with three motorcycles. The store owner stated that two of the three bikes stolen were on consignment, one of them was a custom-made motorcycle.

Courtesy: Clarksville Now, Trey Keese

This comes as twelve Harley Davidson dealerships have been targeted in the last several months. Appleton is the first in Middle Tennessee. The other dealerships are in Illinois, Indiana, Alabama and Kentucky.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating. You can also call the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656 with more information.