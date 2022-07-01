MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Mount Carmel police has arrested a Mount Carmel man for an alleged criminal sexual assault. Police arrested Michael W. Haase, 21, on June 30 in the area of Seventh and Poplar streets in Mount Carmel.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an incident alleging criminal sexual assault on April 11. The Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and obtained an arrest warrant for Haase.

Haase was taken to the Wabash County Jail and posted a $10,000 cash bond on July 1. Haas, if found guilty, would face a possible penalty of a minimum of four years in prison but not more than 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections according to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office press release sent to Eyewitness News.