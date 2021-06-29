Mount Vernon man arrested after brief chase

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A Mount Vernon man was arrested after police say he refused to pull over and fled from law enforcement on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police say they attempted to stop Joseph Davis, 40, at approximately 12:30 p.m. for traveling east on State Road 66 at 78 mph. According to ISP, Davis failed to stop and continued to travel north on State Road 65 while reaching speeds of nearly 90 mph. Police say Davis eventually turned into a driveway in the 6000 block of 6 School Road, drove through a yard and then stopped near Neu Road and fled into a wooded area.

Troopers searched the area for approximately 90 minutes before they found Davis hiding in a barn loft under insulation. Davis was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released for heat exhaustion.

Davis was charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving. Police discovered that Davis also had two outstanding warrants out of Vanderburgh County. Davis is currently being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.