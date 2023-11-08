HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, Robert E. McCarthy has been sentenced to 35 years on drug and firearm charges.

The charges include dealing in methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. McCarty agreed to plead guilty to the charges, and admitted to being classified as a habitual offender under Indiana law with multiple prior felony convictions. The prior convictions included battery in 2018, dealing in methamphetamine in 2015, theft in 2012 and auto theft in 2008.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a search of McCarty’s residence and vehicle in January of 2022 led to the discovery of 190 grams of methamphetamine and over $7,000 in cash. Officers also found a .45 caliber rifle, which McCarty is unable to lawfully possess due to his prior conviction for dealing in methamphetamine.

McCarty will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.