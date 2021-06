MOUNT VERNON, Ind (WEHT) – A Mount Vernon man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation.

Authorities say Curtis Mosby, 35, molested a child under the age of 14-years-old in January of 2019.

Detectives say the child disclosed the sexual abuse to a friend in September of 2019. Mosby will be required to register as a sex offender for life.