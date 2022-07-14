MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Mount Vernon Police have charged a Mount Vernon woman with arson following two separate fires today. Mount Vernon City Fire and Police responded to two fires on July 14.

The first fire happened about 10:30 a.m. this morning in the area of Second and Wood Streets. The second fire happened about 12:30 p.m. in the East 5th Street area.

Fire crews, police investigators and the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated both fires and determined probable cause existed to arrest the woman. The woman arrested is charged with Level 4 Felony Arson according to officials. The identity of the woman has not been released to the public yet.

Authorities said the woman also had an outstanding felony warrant, which was issued earlier today from a previous unrelated Residential Entry case. Neither of the structures were occupied and no injuries were reported according to officers on the scene.

Mount Vernon Police ask if anyone has information about the fires to contact them at (812) 838-8705 or to message them over Facebook. More information can be found on their Facebook page.