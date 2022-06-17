MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department arrested a man for allegedly stealing from the city.

MPD said on June 17 officers were dispatched to The Madisonville Electric Department for a report of copper theft. Police say upon investigation, with help from the community and video surveillance from the electric department and surrounding areas, the suspect was able to be identified and an arrest was made. MPD said the suspect is Brandon Marlow, 29, of Madisonville.

Police said Marlow’s charges were:

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree

Theft By Unlawful Taking All other $500<$1000

Police said Marlow was charged and arrested for the above offenses and lodged in the Hopkins County Jail. This investigation is still ongoing and future arrests are expected.