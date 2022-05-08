MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) was involved in a standoff around 3 p.m. on May 7. 20 year-old Julian Hutchins of 350 Barnett Blvd. in Madisonville was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, fleeing or evading police and resisting an arrest.

MPD says they attempted to serve two arrest warrants to Hutchins and found him hiding in the attic of a residence in the 100 block of Spence Ave. Hutchins refused to cooperate with officers to surrender and attempted to flee officers by making his way through the attic of the adjoining residence according to a news release sent to Eyewitness News by MPD.

The news release says Hutchins broke through the residence and entered it illegally. The residence was not occupied at the time according to authorities.

A police spokesperson says that officers continued to try to communicate with Hutchins to surrender and Hutchins began to make threats to harm others after barricading himself inside the residence. Hutchins broke out of a bedroom window and continued to resist officers according to authorities.

Officers say that Hutchins fled out of the front door after a brief standoff and was wielding a large knife that was later determined to be taken from inside the home. Many neighbors were present at this time as a pursuit began on foot between Hutchinson and the MPD according to a police spokesperson.

Police say officers deployed a taser on Hutchins due to public safety concerns and the taser allowed officers to safely detain Hutchins without further incident. Hutchins was found to have injured himself during the burglary and had minor cuts on his hands and arms according to officers on the scene.

MPD says Med Center responded and Hutchins was transported to Baptist Health ER for treatment. He was later released and taken to Hopkins County Detention Center according to authorities.

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.