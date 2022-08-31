HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department arrested Calvin Browning, 20, of Nortonville on Thursday after receiving reports of an incident reported on August 25.

Police say the incident in question involved sexual abuse of a minor but further investigation revealed that Browning had allegedly sexually abused two different juveniles. Reports say he was interviewed and confessed to both incidents.

According to the authorities, when police took Browning into their custody, they found out he was in possession of child pornography. Browning is currently being held at the Hopkin County Jail according to a news release, on the following charges: