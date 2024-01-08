HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Madisonville have made an arrest in connection to a child sexual assault investigation involving a 14-year-old juvenile.

The Madisonville Police Department says they were first contacted on December 23 about the incident. In their investigation, detectives determined that 39-year-old Ryan C. Bryant had allegedly sexually assaulted the victim at a home on Springlake Street.

Bryant was arrested on Monday and is in the Hopkins County Jail. He is facing one count of first degree rape.