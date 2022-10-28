MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officers with the Madisonville Police Department (MPD) arrested a man after they say he took officers on a high speed chase with a pregnant woman in his vehicle.

MPD says while sitting stationary on Interstate 69, an officer saw a vehicle with overly dark window tint heading southbound on I-69. MPD says the vehicle, still traveling southbound, began to weave in its lane of travel and almost struck a vehicle as it approached Exit 114. Officers say the car appeared to be taking the exit, but did not at the last moment, then slowed down. Police say they suspected the operator to be intoxicated.

MPD says during the traffic stop, an officer identified Donald Blake Johnson as the driver and a pregnant female as a passenger in the vehicle. Police say they recognized Johnson and knew him to have active arrest warrants and a suspended license. MPD says Johnson was asked to exit the vehicle, then Johnson sped off southbound.

MPD says a lengthy pursuit ensued, and the pregnant female was contacted by dispatch. Officers say the female was screaming for Johnson to stop, but Johnson disregarded her pleas. Police say the vehicle was spiked around mile marker 19 on the Pennyrile Parkway. MPD says the car, once tires deflated, stopped soon after. Police say Johnson was then placed into custody.

Johnson was charged with Reckless Driving, Excessive Windshield/Window Tinting, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License and Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree