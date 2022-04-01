MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Detectives with the Madisonville/Hopkins County VICE Narcotics unit pulled over a vehicle that did not stop at a stop sign on the afternoon of April 1. According to a news release sent to Eyewitness News by the Madisonville Police department, the driver of the vehicle was 65-year-old Joe Browder.

The news release says that detectives saw an open alcoholic drink in the floorboard and asked Browder to get out of the vehicle for a sobriety test. Detectives saw that Browder had a bag of suspected illegal narcotics in his right cheek according to the news release.

Police say that Browder started chewing the bag when officers told him to spit it out. Browder resisted an arrest and continued to swallow the substance according to a police spokesperson.

Police say that officers used a taser on Browder as he continued to swallow what officers believe were about a half ounce of illicit drugs. Medical Center EMS was contacted to the scene due to the large amount of drugs Browder swallowed according to the news release.

Browder was transported to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville where he was admitted and in stable condition.

A police spokesperson says that Browder is being charged with disregarding a stop sign, possession of open alcoholic container in vehicle, trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.