HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Madisonville Police Department, an officer was hospitalized after exposure to a powdery substance during an arrest on Wednesday.

Authorities say that Hopkins County narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop near Hubert Reid and Gravevine Road and arrested the vehicle’s passenger, 61-year-old Lorandus Stone of Louisville. Police say that Stone was wanted due to his involvement in a controlled substance purchase conducted by detectives in October.

Police say that Stone was taken to the Madisonville Police Department for an interview, and that’s when an officer noticed a small container in the floorboard where Stone was sitting in the police cruiser. Authorities say that the officer opened the container for inspection and noticed a white powder enter the air, after which the officer began to feel lightheaded.

Out of concerns that the substance may have contained fentanyl, another officer administered a dose of Narcan and the officer was transported to the hospital. During the police interview with Stone, authorities say he admitted that the container was his and told detectives that it held roughly 20 grams of cocaine. Stone is being held in the Hopkins County Detention Center on charges of drug trafficking, wanton endangerment and engaging in organized crime.

