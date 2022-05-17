MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville Police (MPD) made a traffic stop on May 16 around 4:40 p.m. for a vehicle that had an expired plate, and MPD found the driver with drugs. Police identified the driver as Harold J. Anthony.

Police say Anthony was traveling on Princeton Road with an expired registration plate when they pulled him over. During the stop, officers observed Anthony trying to hide something in his groin area according to a press release sent to Eyewitness News by MPD.

The press release says that officers conducted a search on Anthony and found him in possession of several grams of suspected methamphetamine and a new syringe. An open alcoholic beverage was also located in the center of the seat in plain view according to officers on the scene.

A police spokesperson says the vehicle was also found not to have a current insurance policy. Anthony was arrested and taken to Hopkins County Jail.