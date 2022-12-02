MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Madisonville woman charged with mail theft has been arrested.

On November 24, the Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to a theft complaint in the 800 block of Hopewell Street.

MPD says the homeowner told them she had received a notification from her doorbell camera that it had detected motion on her front porch. Police say the homeowner reviewed the security footage and saw a female walk on her front porch and take a package that had been delivered by FedEx.

Police say the woman, later identified as Elizabeth Woodruff, walked back to her residence on Hopewell Street with the package. Officers say a warrant was issued for Woodruff’s arrest and she was apprehended on December 1.

Woodruff was charged with Theft of Mail Matter and Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree.