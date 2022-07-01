MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault complaint from the 600 block of Victoria Street around 4 p.m. on June 30. Reports state that the officers en route were advised that a resident, Melissa Barber was stabbing multiple individuals while intoxicated.

Officers say that they found Barber in her backyard who told them that she had stabbed a woman but didn’t know her whereabouts or name. According to authorities, Central Dispatch received a call from the victim, Miranda Dukes who reported the stabbing from a nearby gas station.

Police reports say that officers located Dukes to treat her and collect a statement. Afterwards, she declined further treatment from Medical Center Ambulance Services. Reports state that Dukes said she went to get a cigarette as she does often when Barber chased her through the house with a knife, then once outside, stabbed her arm.

Police say they arrested Barber and transported her to Hopkins County Jail. She is being charged with Assault in the Second Degree.