MPD: Woman with AR-15 stabbed after attempted murder of home residents

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials say that two people forcibly entered a residence on S. Harrig Street over the weekend and attempted to murder several occupants of the home. Madisonville Police say the incident happened Sunday afternoon around 3:06 p.m.

One of the subjects, Jacqueline Triplett, pulled out an AR-15 rifle and fired several shots at Quanyeh Hamlett, Leonard White and Jamia Singleton, police documents state. Police tell us Hamlett was able to grab the barrel of the rifle to deflect shots away.

Hamlett and another resident, Hasani Hamlet, stabbed Triplett several times after wrestling her to the ground, police report. Reports state that the second suspect was spotted fleeing from the residence on foot.

Officials say Triplett was airlifted to Deaconess Midtown Hospital, where she has since been listed to be in stable condition. Quanyeh Hamlett was transported to Baptist Health and treated for minor burns and lacerations to his hand, police say.

Detectives tell us Ebony Triplett, wife of Jacqueline Triplett, is a person of interest in this ongoing case.