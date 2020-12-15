Mount Carmel man charged with weekend domestic battery

WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – A Mount Carmel man was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic battery with strangulation over the weekend.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on East 870 Road. The caller said all other individuals in the home were locked in a room and safe at the moment but were unaware of the whereabouts of the alleged aggressor.

When a deputy arrived, he spoke to the caller and other people in the locked room. After an investigation, Joshua Horrall, 41, of Mt. Carmel, was taken into custody. Horrall was also charged with resisting arrest.

Horrall made an appearance in Wabash County Circuit Court on Monday via Zoom, where bond was set at $2,500 cash. Horrall posted bond and was released from the Wabash County Jail.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

