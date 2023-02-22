MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Local law agencies and a SWAT team made a drug bust arrest in Mount Carmel early Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police SWAT team, ISP DCI Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force agents and Mount Carmel Police Department officers served a search warrant on the 100 block of N Walnut Street around 6 a.m.

Police say during the raid, they arrested 47-year-old Matthew L. Majors without incident and booked him into the Wabash County Jail. He is being held on charges of:

Aggravated Delivery of Methamphetamine (Class X Felony)

Armed Violence (Class X Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Class 1 Felony)

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 3 Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by a Felon (Class 3 Felony)

According to police, the investigation is still ongoing. Illinois State Police says it won’t release any more information on the case. This arrest comes as a multi-agency effort to curb drug usage and violence in the area.