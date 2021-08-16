Mt. Vernon man arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) A Mt. Vernon man was arrested on Friday on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

Court documents say Jerad Osborne, 20, had engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in January and February of this year. The juvenile victim’s legal guardians found inappropriate and graphic Facebook messages between Osborne and the girl. Osborne admitted he engaged in a relationship.

Osborne faces up to six years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories