HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Documents say a Mt. Vernon man classified as a serious violent felon will serve prison time after being convicted of multiple charges in Posey County.

Officials say on the afternoon of November 29, Jack Christopher Anderson, 34, appeared in the Posey Circuit Court where he was sentenced by Judge Craig Goedde to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon

Criminal Recklessness, a Level 5 Felony;

Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Official

Battery by Bodily Waste

Resisting Law Enforcement

Court documents say as part of his guilty plea, Anderson admitted to discharging a firearm into an inhabited dwelling in Posey County on September 18, 2023, as well as resisting and battery against law enforcement. Anderson further admitted that he is classified as a “serious violent felon” under Indiana law due to a prior conviction for battery resulting in serious bodily injury. As such, the law prohibits Anderson from possessing firearms.

Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers commented, “This was a very concerning incident, starting with Mr. Anderson’s decision to discharge a firearm inside the house where he resided with children. Thankfully, no one inside or outside the home was harmed. I’m grateful for the investigative efforts of (Mt. Vernon Police Department) Detective Skylar Turner and all of the officers that worked this case, as they provided an overwhelming amount of evidence that led to a conviction and prison sentence for a serious violent criminal.”

Officials say Anderson will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.

Police records show that law enforcement officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department responded to Anderson’s residence in Mt. Vernon in reference to shots fired inside the home on September 18, 2023. Other occupants of the home included Anderson’s girlfriend, Felicia Enlow, and her juvenile children. During a search of the residence, officers located a small amount of marijuana. As officers were placing Enlow and Anderson in custody, both resisted arrest. During the altercation, Anderson spit on and grabbed the genitals of an officer.