HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Mt. Vernon man has been sentenced to the maximum sentence in Posey County.

Officials say on the afternoon of October 3, Jason Edward Overton, 49, appeared in the Posey Circuit Court where he was sentenced by Judge Craig Goedde to 12 years in prison. Documents say in August, a Posey County jury found Overton guilty of the following charges:

Count 1: Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life

Count 2: Possession of Methamphetamine

Unlawful Possession of a Syringe

Possession of Paraphernalia

Court documents say after the guilty verdict, the jury then heard evidence in a second phase of the trial and found Overton guilty of being a habitual offender under Indiana law due to his prior felony convictions, which include: Resisting Law Enforcement, Carrying a Handgun Without a License and Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life. At sentencing, Overton faced 3 to 12 years in prison. A news release says prosecutors argued for the maximum sentence, while the defense requested a more lenient sentence.

Court records show that Overton was arrested just after midnight on January 20 by officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department. Evidence was presented at trial that MVPD Officer Levi Hoehn imitated a traffic stop of a vehicle that Overton was driving because the vehicle had a false and fictitious license plate. Further investigation by law enforcement revealed that Overton did not have a valid driver’s license and he was in possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers commented, “This is a great outcome for Posey County. I’m grateful for the work of Chief Deputy Prosecutor Georgianne Mastison and (Mt. Vernon Police Department) Officer Levi Hoehn. The long hours they invested in preparing and presenting this case at trial lead to a habitual criminal offender being removed from our community for as long as allowed under the law.”

Officials say Overton will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.