HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A man involved in a case involving the assault of a police officer has taken a plea deal and will be sentenced.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, on September 19 a detective went to a residence in the 1200 block of East 3rd Street to investigate allegations of a firearm being fired into the ceiling with children present.

When officers went to arrest Felicia Enlow and Jack Anderson for possession of marijuana, police say both began to resist officers, with Anderson resisting violently enough to the point where they all fell to the ground. That is when Anderson allegedly tried to grab and spit in the faces of officers.

Court documents indicate that Jack Anderson plead guilty to:

Count 1-Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Official

Count 2-Battery by Bodily Waste

Count 3-Resisting Law Enforcement

Count 4-Possession of Marijuana

Count 5-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felony

Count 6-Criminal Recklessness

His sentencing hearing will be on November 29 at 1 p.m.