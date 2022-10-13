MT.VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a Mt. Vernon woman will serve prison time after being convicted of multiple charges stemming from a stabbing incident that occurred in February.

Tabatha Nichole Ord, 35, appeared in the Posey Circuit Court on the afternoon of October 12 where she was sentenced by Judge Craig Goedde to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including:

Aggravated Battery

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

Operating while Intoxicated Endangering a Person

Police records show that on February 22, 2022, officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department were dispatched to Lynn Drive in Mt. Vernon in reference to a stabbing that had occurred. Officers say they discovered a victim with multiple stab wounds.

According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, the victim told Mt. Vernon Police Department that she was giving Ord a ride in her vehicle when Ord began striking the victim multiple times with something that caused lacerations and a large amount of blood. Police say the victim stopped the vehicle and jumped out, and Ord then drove away with her vehicle. The victim told investigators that Ord had stated she had been drinking. Officials say the victim was treated for approximately seven separate stab wounds, although they were deemed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Documents say Ord was later found in Posey County driving the victim’s vehicle. Officials say Ord was stopped by the Indiana State Police and taken into custody for multiple charges, including aggravated battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Officials say Ord made comments to law enforcement that she had been drinking for two days straight.

Court documents say Ord has been held in the Posey County Jail on bond since her arrest on these charges. She will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve her sentence.