Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department assisting in murder investigation

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Meade County Sheriff’s Department on an investigation involving the recovery of a body in a vehicle in Vine Grove on Wednesday.

Police say Denny Rumfelt was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. According to the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department, Rumfelt and the victim were temporary residents at a campground in Muhlenberg County for an unknown amount of time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

