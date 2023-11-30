HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A man identified as the main suspect in a pair of murders in Pulaski County will be sent back to Kentucky for trial. According to court documents, Austin Prather has waived his extradition rights.

Prather was arrested in Evansville on November 9 at a residence on Chateau Drive. He was wanted by Kentucky state and federal police officials in connection with the shooting deaths of his father and grandfather, along with the shooting of his grandmother.

A hearing on the extradition’s progress is scheduled for Thursday, December 21.