Murder victim in Stinson Ave home is identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the man who was found dead in a home on Stinson Avenue earlier this week. Timothy Ivy, 50, was reportedly strangled to death with a belt. His autopsy has been set for Saturday.

On Tuesday, authorities were investigating a kidnapping on Stinson Ave. that turned into an officer involved shooting when Carey Hammond left the house in an aggressive manner with what appeared to be a gun. Hammond is the alleged killer of Ivy.

Inside the home, officers say they found a woman who was shackled. She had been raped multiple times. They also found Ivy’s body in a bag.

Heidi Carter, Hammond’s girlfriend, is facing several charges including murder, rape, and criminal confinement.

The man who lived at the house, Jason Harvey, told police he was letting Carter stay at his house when the rape and murder occurred. He says he had no idea what had happened until police were outside his door, shouting for anyone inside to come out.