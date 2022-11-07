MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD) has released more details about a stolen police cruiser.

Police say at 4:50 p.m. on November 6, officers responded to a burglary in progress on the 500 block of E. Water Street. Officers say upon arrival, officers located Samantha Billings unlawfully in

the building. MVPD says after arresting and cuffing Billings, officers placed her in the back of the cruiser.

Officers say they continued to check the remaining part of the building for any other individuals who might be involved in the burglary. Police say while officers were searching the building, Billings was able to get her cuffs in front of her, manipulate the window on the police cruiser cage and gain entry into the front of the cruiser. MVPD says she then took off with the cruiser and fled the scene.

Police say multiple law enforcement units responded to the area to assist in the apprehension of Billings. MVPD says after a short pursuit, the cruiser came to rest in a ditch located just west of Gun Club Road. Officers say Billings was apprehended, medically cleared and then transported to the Posey County Jail.

Officers say Billings was charged with fifteen total charges, ten of which were felonies, including:

Escape

Burglary

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Paraphernalia

Theft of a Vehicle

Theft of a Firearm

Theft over $750

Operating While Intoxicated Endangerment (refusal)

Criminal Recklessness

Resisting Law Enforcement in a vehicle – two counts

Police say assisting agencies at the scene include the Indiana State Police, the Posey County Sheriff’s Department, the Posey County EMS, as well as the New Harmony Town Marshal.