OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Just released court documents reveal the name of the 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Corban Henry. Jaikorian Johnson is charged with murder in the case.

Back in August, 15-year-old Henry was found dead with a single gunshot wound. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting Henry while while he was on a moped on 5th Street. Henry’s mother says her son did not know the suspect.