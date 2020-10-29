Nebo man arrested for possessing images of sexual conduct by minors

NEBO, Ky. (WEHT) — A Nebo man is facing 25 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor following an ongoing investigation involving multiple agencies.

Officials say the investigation began when the Dawson Springs Police Department received an initial complaint suspecting Donald Hart, 50 of possessing the matter.

A search warrant on electronics found that Hart was in possession of at least 25 images which contained erotic matter and or sexual conduct by minors.

He was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Hopkins County Jail.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)